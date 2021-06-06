BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage Anime Film Posts Longer Video, Alternate Ending Details

The live-streamed " BanG Dream! Girls Talk Party! 2021" event debuted a longer, one-minute promotional video for the Gekijō-ban BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage anime film on Sunday.

Another video unveils the second main visual for the film:

The encore segment of the film's concert footage will feature different bands performing a different new song every week, for the first three weeks of the film's release. Poppin' Party , Pastel*Palettes, and Morfonica will perform the "Kizunairo no Ensemble" in the first week, Roselia and Afterglow will perform "Kyōsen no Red x Violet" in the second week, and RAISE A SUILEN and Hello, Happy World! will perform "Ras-Ha-Pii-Pō" in the third week.

These songs will be on the Gekijō-ban BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage Special Songs CD that debuts on August 25. The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage anime film itself will open in Japan on August 20.

Bushiroad also streamed a digest version of the BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Promise film:

BanG Dream! 3rd Season has been reairing in Japan since April, and the rerun is adding a special ending sequence to commemorate the upcoming BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. film. Bushiroad is streaming the special ending sequence without the text credits:

The two-film project is focused on the " Roselia " in-story band. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku, opened in Japan on April 23. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. will open on June 25. Bushiroad USA is streaming the films in the U.S. on the online streaming platform Eventive.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film based on the BanG Dream! franchise opened in 56 theaters in Japan in September 2019. The film earned more than 300 million yen (about US$2.75 million) at the Japanese box office by the following month. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film.

The separate sequel film, BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! , will open on January 1, 2022.