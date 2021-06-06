Funimation Streams English Dub for Dragon Goes House-Hunting Anime

Funimation revealed on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the television anime of Kawo Tanuki and Choco Aya 's Dragon Goes House-Hunting ( Dragon, Ie o Kau. or Dragon's House-Hunting ) manga on Sunday. The company revealed the cast and crew for the anime's English dub on Friday.

The cast includes:

Sound Cadence Studios is in charge of ADR production. Alexis Tipton is the ADR Director , David Wald is the assistant ADR Director , and Natalie Van Sistine is the lead ADR engineer. Katelyn Barr is writing the ADR script, Tyler Walker is supervising the ADR script, and Brandon Peters is in charge of ADR prep. Alyssa Dumas is the mixing and mastering engineer. Kris Knigge is the production assistant. Amber Lee Connors is in charge of line production.

Funimation describes the anime:

Letty is having a monster of a bad day. He can't fly, breathe fire, and was just kicked out of his family's lair. Hapless and homeless, this beast needs new digs, but where to start? Enter Dearia, the Demon Lord of Real Estate, making buyers' dreams come true. Alas, that unique fixer-upper listing shown was infested with a horde of undead squatters—and no fireplace. House-hunting can be a beast!

Haruki Kasugamori ( Dia Horizon (Kabu) , Hitorigurashi no Shōgakusei , Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD ( Napping Princess , Atom The Beginning ), and Shiori Asuka ( Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) and Shiori Asaka are designing the characters. Kyōhei Matsuno ( You Don't Know Gunma Yet , Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon .

Masayoshi Ōishi performs the opening theme song "Roleplaying," and the unit Non Stop Rabbit performs the ending theme song "Shizuka na Kaze" (Quiet Wind).

The series premiered on April 4 on Tokyo MX . Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The manga launched in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in December 2016. Mag Garden 's parent company IG Port revealed in its quarterly financial report in October 2017 that the manga had been a particularly successful title.