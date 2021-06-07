Director Tatsuki Teases 2 New Characters

Anime director TATSUKI teased an image of two characters on Twitter on Sunday.

The man on the left "???????" has a caption under him that says "mojuni tokuni... imiwa..." The girl on the right "?????" has a caption that reads "tokuni imino nai moji ja!!!" in Romanized letters. They are both essentially saying that the Japanese characters in their names do not really have any meaning, which implies the use of question marks.

TATSUKI had confirmed on Twitter in March 2020 that he is making a new project. The 12th and final television episode of TATSUKI 's Hentatsu anime aired in March 2020, and it featured a teaser for the new work.

The television anime version of TATSUKI and irodori's Hentatsu project began airing in Japan in January 2020.

TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television anime at the studio Yaoyorozu , but not Kemono Friends 2 . He then directed the Kemurikusa anime series at the same studio, and the 12-episode series premiered in January 2019.