Godzilla vs. Kong Film Earns US$99.11 Million in U.S., Demon Slayer Film Earns US$47.7 Million

Box Office Mojo reported on Monday that the Godzilla vs. Kong film earned an estimated US$463,000 at the United States box office last weekend, and has now earned an estimated US$99,118,668. The film ranked at #9 in its 10th weekend.

Additionally, Box Office Mojo reported that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film earned an estimated US$576,000 in its seventh weekend in the United States to rank at #8. The film has earned an estimated US$47,700,000 in the United States.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film earned over US$400 million worldwide as of late April. The film earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S. The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened in the United States on March 31. The film was slated to open on May 14 in Japan, but is now delayed to July 2.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) makes his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the film. The confirmed cast also includes Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), and Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ). The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ) and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ) are part of the cast.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) directed the film.

Funimation reported that, as of May 21, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is the #2 highest-earning anime film ever at the U.S. box office. Funimation and Aniplex of America began screening the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film in theaters in North America on April 23.

Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020, earning US$477 million. Mugen Train is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will release the film digitally on June 22.



