Maki Enjōji Launches New Manga on July 8

New manga is titled Amaku Naru Made Matemasen

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Tuesday that Maki Enjōji 's planned new manga is titled Amaku Naru Made Matemasen (I Can't Hold Out Until It's Sweet Enough), and it will debut in the magazine's next issue on July 8.

Enjōji launched the Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga in June 2019 and ended the manga on January 8.

Enjōji ( SP x Baby , Happy Marriage!? ) launched the An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga in Petit Comic in February 2016, and ended the series in January 2019. Shogakukan published seven volumes for the manga. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it released the seventh volume on April 6. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that aired in January to March 2020.

Viz Media released all 10 volumes of Enjōji's Happy Marriage!? manga series in North America, as well as both volumes of Enjōji's SP Baby manga. Happy Marriage!? inspired a live-action series in 2016.