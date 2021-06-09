Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Anime's 1st Season English Dub Launches on Funimation

All 12 episodes with dub starring, Khoi Dhao are available now

Funimation began streaming the English dub of the first television anime season based on Yoshiyuki Nishi 's Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation manga on Tuesday. The entire 12-episode season dubbed is available now.

The cast includes:

Jonathan Klein was the ADR Director at production company New Generation Pictures, Inc. Geoff Bisente and Scott Brewster were the Recording engineers at Central Command Studios .

Funimation describes the season:

When demonic wraiths terrorize the innocent, an Executor is required. Muhyo and his apprentice, Roji, investigate these spiritual cases while dispensing justice to the supernatural offenders. When it comes to casting out spirits, they are the law!

The anime's first season premiered in August 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season of the anime premiered on Animax and then on BS Skyper! and on J Tele in July 2020.

Nishi's original Muhyo to Roji no Mahōritsu Sōdan Jimusho ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) manga centers on Toru Muhyo, a prodigy and expert on magic law, and his assistant Jiro Kusano. The pair investigate supernatural incidents and dole out justice. The manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2004 to 2008. Shueisha published 18 compiled book volumes and 10 trade paperback (bunko) volumes for the series. Viz Media released all 18 volumes of the manga physically and digitally in North America.

Nishi launched the Muhyo to Roji no Mahōritsu Sōdan Jimusho : Mazoku Magushi-hen (Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation: Magical Genus Magic Tool Master Chapter) sequel manga on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in March 2018, and ended the series in March 2019. The two-volume manga follows Muhyo and his friends after they have grown a little after the conclusion of the first series.

Source: Funimation