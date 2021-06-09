Record of Ragnarok Anime's New Trailer Previews Ending Song

The staff of the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga unveiled a new trailer for the anime with optional English subtitles. The below video previews SymaG 's ending theme song "Fukahi" (Inevitable).

The staff also revealed that the anime will have a special streaming program hosted on the Warner Bros. Japan YouTube channel on June 19 11:00 p.m. EST/8:00 p.m. PST that will be subtitled in English and Spanish.

The anime will debut on Netflix exclusively worldwide on June 17 (Japan time).

The previously revealed cast includes:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhild



Tomoyo Kurosawa as Geir



Tomokazu Seki as Lu Bu



Hikaru Midorikawa as Thor



Wataru Takagi as Zeus



Sōma Saitō as Adam



Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kojiro Sasaki



Takahiro Sakurai as Poseidon



Junichi Suwabe as Hermes



Yukihiro Nozuyama as Heimdall



Sho Hayami as Odin



Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva



Rie Tanaka as Aphrodite



Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Loki



Hinata Tadokoro as Ares



Taisuke Nakano as Huginn and Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Muninn



Aya Kawakami as Randgrid.



Rina Kawaguchi as Reginleif.



Yu Kobayashi as Hrist.



Warner Bros. Japan describes the anime:

7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end… Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival”.

All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection. “To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?” Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok”, where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner. It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods.

Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation; “Are you chickening out?” That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger.

Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!

Masao Ookubo ( Onegai My Melody Yū & Ai , Gekijōban PriPara: Mi~nna de Kagayake! Kirarin Star Live ) is directing the series at Graphinica . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! , By the Grace of the Gods ) is handling the series composition. Masaki Sato is designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is composing the music.

Maximum The Hormone are performing the opening theme song "Kamigami."

The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition. The 10th compiled book volume shipped on March 18.

The Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden (The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General) spinoff launched in Comic Zenon in October 2019.

Images © Azychika, Shinya Umemura , Takumi Fukui / Coamix ,RagnarokProject

