Saint Seiya: Next Dimension Manga's New Season Heads Toward Climax

Manga launched new season on Thursday

This year's 27th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on June 3 that the new "season" of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga is heading toward the manga's climax.

The manga returned with the new season in the 27th issue on June 3. Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine had originally revealed the manga's return in December 2019.

Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades ended its previous "season" in June 2018. Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Shoten released the 12th compiled book volume in May 2018. The 13th volume will ship on June 8.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web