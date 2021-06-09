Star Fruit Books Licenses Hideshi Hino's The City of Pigs Manga

Horror manga centers on devilish creatures who kidnap villagers with no explanation

Star Fruit Books announced on June 5 that it has licensed Hideshi Hino 's The City of Pigs ( Kyōfu!! Buta no Machi: Akuma ga Machi ni Yattekuru ) horror manga. The company noted that the release will mark the first time in more than a decade that one of Hino's manga is getting an English release.

The company describes the manga:

One night, under a blood red moon glimmering with demonic beauty, a group of devilish creatures armed with axes and spears came riding into a quiet city on horseback. One by one, they loaded the villagers up into cages and carried them off without any explanation... I barely managed to escape alive.

Pre-orders for the manga will start in July, and Star Fruit Books plans to release the manga in the fourth quarter of 2021. The one-volume manga originally debuted in Japan in 1985.

Blast Books previously released Hino's Hell Baby and Panorama of Hell manga in English, and DH Publishing (not related to Dark Horse Comics ) released Hino's Living Corpse and Red snake manga in English. Dark Horse Comics released Hino's Lullabies from Hell manga in English in 2006.