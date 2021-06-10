Death Stranding Game Gets Director's Cut on PS5

Teaser trailer streamed

Hideo Kojima announced on the Summer Game Fest livestream on Thursday that Kojima Production's Death Stranding game will get a director's cut for PlayStation 5. The livestream unveiled a teaser trailer for Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

More information will be revealed in the next few weeks.

The game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to the work-from-home orders as a result of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.

Kojima Productions describes the game:

Besieged by death's tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.

Kojima Productions developed the game using Guerilla Games' Decima Engine. The game is an action game and has open-world elements with "some degree of freedom." Kojima stated the game's name originates from the phenomenon of cetacean stranding, where dolphins and whales wash up on land and die. While other games offer elements analogous to "sticks" for gameplay, Death Stranding also offers "ropes" to tie and link players together.

The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2020.