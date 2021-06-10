Elden Ring Game's Trailer Reveals Gameplay, January 21 Launch

The Summer Game Fest kickoff stream unveiled a new gameplay trailer for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Elden Ring action RPG on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's January 21, 2022 release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered.

Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will.

And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring.

And become the Elden Lord.