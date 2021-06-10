Station Idol Latch! Project Reveals 7 More Cast Members

The official website for AOI Pro. , Amuse , and Origamix Partners' Station Idol Latch project announced seven new cast members on Thursday. The newly announced cast includes:

Kazuhiko Inoue as Tetsumichi Udaka (Shimbashi Station)

as Tetsumichi Udaka (Shimbashi Station) Shō Karino as Futaru Minato (Hamamatsuchō Station)

as Futaru Minato (Hamamatsuchō Station) Shogo Yano as Hayate Kita (Tabata Station)

Issei Furuta as Hajime Ichijо̄ (Shinagawa Station)

Gakuto Kajiwara as Yūri Takanashi (Yūrakuchō Station)

as Yūri Takanashi (Yūrakuchō Station) Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Ryо̄ Tonari (Nippori Station)

as Ryо̄ Tonari (Nippori Station) Yōhei Azakami as Mario Takara (Okachimachi Station)

The project will launch with anime, manga, game, and novelization plans as part of the AAO Project initiative. The creators reimagine all 30 stations of Yamanote, the train line that circles central Tokyo, into idols who also work as station staff members. The East Japan Railway Company is supervising and collaborating on the planned franchise .

The franchise began streaming a weekly voice drama on YouTube on June 3. The franchise is also planning music releases, events, concerts, and ways for fans to take part.

The previously announced cast includes:

The staff will announce the remaining cast members in the future. Yukinojo Mori wrote the lyrics, and Yuki Tsujimura and Ken Itō scored the music for the theme song "Latch! ~Sore ga Mirai no Tobira~" (Latch! That's the Door to the Future).

The AAO Project initiative also features about 40 other planned franchises, including Glory Days with original character designs by Hiroaki Samura ( Blade of the Immortal ), Gekikō no Red-Eye (Deep Crimson Red-Eye) drawn by Daruma Matsuura ( Kasane ), Fringe/Raid designed by Waka Hirako ( My Broken Mariko ), Kanaete Power Gem (Wish-Granting Power Gem) conceived and designed by Akemi Takada ( Patlabor , Kimagure Orange Road , Creamy Mami designer), Goldays conceived and scripted by Masafumi Nishida ( Tiger & Bunny ), and Mon-Pan co-conceived by Wit Studio .

Sources: Station Idol Latch! project's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web