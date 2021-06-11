Netflix Reveals More Staff for Make My Day Anime Film

Netflix revealed more staff members for Make My Day , its upcoming anime film based on an original story by manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki ( Moonlight Mile , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) on Friday.

Yumiko Yoshizawa is penning the script. Macross mechanical designer Shoji Kawamori and Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Flip Flappers , FLCL Progressive , FLCL Alternative mechanical design ) are both mechanical designers for the film.

As previously announced Makoto Honda is directing the film, and Taiwanese 3D CG studio 5 Inc. is animating and providing character designs.

Netflix describes the story:

On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?

Netflix had announced in February 2020 that it was partnering with several creators including Ohtagaki to expand its anime lineup.

Source: Comic Natalie