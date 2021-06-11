Voice Actress Haruka Nagashima Passes Away at 33

The talent agency Three Tree announced on Friday that voice actress Haruka passed away on May 30. She was 33. She had been under medical treatment for an unspecified ailment. Her family held a private service.

Nagashima was born on September 21, 1987 in Yamagata prefecture. She played Kaori Tanaka in Shiki, and she starred as Tamaki Shiokawa in Sparrow's Hotel . Her other roles include Sakura Isuzugawa in Idol Incidents and Yōko and Yume in Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You .



Sources: Three Tree, Comic Natalie