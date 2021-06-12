Gundam: Hathaway Film Previewed in Alexandros' Music Video

Music video features English version of film's theme song

Rock band Alexandros began streaming an animated music video on Friday for the English version of their "Senkō" theme song for the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film. The video features footage from the film. The band posted a music video for the Japanese version of the song on April 28.

Netflix U.S. will exclusively stream the film starting on July 1. The Netflix release will feature the English version of the theme song.

The film opened in Japan on Friday after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again last month due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan. The current state of emergency is scheduled to last until June 20.

The film was originally planned to play in 214 theaters, a franchise-record high. Some theaters are screening the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema. Dolby Cinemas are also screening the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film. The film's limited edition Blu-ray Disc went on sale on June 11.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta., Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) directed the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) wrote the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara adapted Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba adapted Yasuhiro Moriki 's mechanical designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) composed the music.

