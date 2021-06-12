News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 31-June 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
DC Super Heroes vs. Eagle Talon anime film earns 0.8% rating

DLE Inc.'s DC Super Heroes vs. Eagle Talon anime film aired on Fuji TV on Tuesday, June 1 at 1:25 a.m. and it earned a 0.8% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, June 6 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 6 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.3
Detective Conan NTV June 5 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 6 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
One Piece Fuji TV June 6 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi June 5 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.9
My Hero Academia NTV June 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 5 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 5 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.8
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi June 6 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 5 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

