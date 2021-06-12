Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 31-June 6

DLE Inc. 's DC Super Heroes vs. Eagle Talon anime film aired on Fuji TV on Tuesday, June 1 at 1:25 a.m. and it earned a 0.8% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita 's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, June 6 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.4% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)