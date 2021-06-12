No Money BL Manga Artist Tohru Kousaka Launches New Manga

Manga creators Hitoyo Shinozaki and Tohru Kousaka revealed on their Twitter account on June 6 that Kousaka launched a new manga titled Otoko Shikanai Kuni no Alice (Alice in a Land of Men) in Gentosha 's Lynx magazine, putting their Okane ga Nai manga on hiatus for "a short while." The manga launched in the magazine's July issue on Wednesday.

Shinozaki launched the original Okane ga Nai light novel series with illustrations by Kousaka in 1999. In 2002, Kousaka began illustrating a manga adaptation, and Oakla Publishing Co., Ltd. published both versions until Gentosha Comics took over publication in 2003. Gentosha Comics published the ninth light novel volume in October 2016 and the 17th compiled manga volume on March 24.

Lilix ( Holy Knight ) adapted the manga into a four-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 2007. Media Blasters released the adult anime with the title No Money in North America as part of its Kitty Media imprint on two DVDs.