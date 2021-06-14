Pokémon Go's Niantic Announces Transformers: Heavy Metal Real-World AR Mobile Game

Game to launch in select countries soon; global launch coming later this year

Niantic ( Pokémon GO ) announced on Monday that it is partnering with Hasbro and TOMY to launch a new real-world AR mobile game based on the Transformers franchise titled Transformers : Heavy Metal . Seattle-based Very Very Spaceship is developing the game for iOS and Android devices. The game will have a soft launch in select countries soon, and the companies are planning a global launch for later this year.

In the game, players will join the Guardian Network, a group of humans who work with the Autobots to battle the Decepticons. As Guardians, players uncover hidden regions across the real world to find resources and fight Decepticons in turn-based battles, either solo or with friends.

Phil Hong is the game's executive producer.

Niantic and the The Pokémon Company International launched the Pokémon GO app in select countries including the United States in July 2016.

Netflix will launch the third installment in Hasbro 's CG-animated Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy series titled Kingdom on July 29. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege debuted on Netflix in July 2020, and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise debuted on Netflix in December 2020.

Source: Niantic (Phil Hong) via 9 to 5 Mac, Transformer World 2005