Square Enix, Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja Reveal Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Action Game

work on game slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC in 2022

Square Enix revealed the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin action game during its E3 livestream event on Sunday. KOEI Temco Games' Team Ninja studio is developing the game for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game, described as a "bold new vision for Final Fantasy ," will release in 2022.

Japanese Version



English Version



A free demo is available now for PS5, and will last until June 24.

Square Enix describes the game:

With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts... Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!

Tetsuya Nomura is the game's character designer, and is also the creative producer in charge of concept. He provided a comment for the announcement:

The announcement may have come as a surprise to you. Much of it is still shrouded in mystery, nonetheless this is an action game, so I suggest you play it to see what it's like. The trial version will be released shortly for a limited time. I hope you enjoy it.

Kazushige Nojima is in charge of story and scenario. Daisuke Inoue is directing the game, and Jin Fujiwara is the producer.