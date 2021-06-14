Taito Reveals Taito Milestones Classic Game Collection for Switch

Collection launching in February 2022 includes The Ninja Warriors, Chack'n Pop , more

Game company Taito Corporation revealed on Monday that it will release a Taito Milestones game collection for Nintendo Switch in February 2022. The collection will feature famous Taito arcade games from the 1980s.

The collection will include:

Front Line

Wild Western

Alpine Ski

Elevator Action

Chack'n Pop

The Fairyland Story

Halley's Comet

The Ninja Warriors

Taito recently revealed that it will release a mini console titled "EGRET II mini" in Japan on March 2, 2022. The console includes a screen that can be switched from horizontal to vertical, a stick that goes in four or eight directions, an SD card slot to add additional games, and a trackball. The console will include 40 games at launch that released between 1978 and the 1990s, and Taito will release 10 more titles at an additional cost.