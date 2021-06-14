News
Taito Reveals Taito Milestones Classic Game Collection for Switch

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Collection launching in February 2022 includes The Ninja Warriors, Chack'n Pop, more

Game company Taito Corporation revealed on Monday that it will release a Taito Milestones game collection for Nintendo Switch in February 2022. The collection will feature famous Taito arcade games from the 1980s.

The collection will include:

  • Front Line
  • Wild Western
  • Alpine Ski
  • Elevator Action
  • Chack'n Pop
  • The Fairyland Story
  • Halley's Comet
  • The Ninja Warriors

Taito recently revealed that it will release a mini console titled "EGRET II mini" in Japan on March 2, 2022. The console includes a screen that can be switched from horizontal to vertical, a stick that goes in four or eight directions, an SD card slot to add additional games, and a trackball. The console will include 40 games at launch that released between 1978 and the 1990s, and Taito will release 10 more titles at an additional cost.

Sources: Taito Milestone's website, Famitsu.com via Gematsu

