Bandai Namco Teases New Life-Size Gundam Statue

The Bandai Namco Group announced at the 1st Gundam Conference in Tokyo on Tuesday that it plans to erect a new life-size statue from its popular Gundam robot anime franchise . Kōji Fujiwara , who is officially the third ever Chief Gundam Officer at Bandai Namco Entertainment , added that his company already launched the project. The 2nd Gundam Conference will provide more details this fall.

Bandai Namco currently has three life-size Gundam statues on display. A life-size "transforming" RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue (left in images above) from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime debuted at Tokyo's Diver City complex in September 2017. Sunrise then unveiled a 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue (center) from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime in Yokohama on December 19. The life-size statue of the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam (right) from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed debuted in Shanghai on May 28. (The Unicorn Gundam statue in Tokyo replaced a previous, mostly immobile RX-78-2 Gundam statue.)

Source: Mantan Web