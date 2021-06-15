Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game Heads to Nintendo Switch on September 24

Game includes "New Power Awakens" DLC

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday that Bandai Namco Entertainment America will release the Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot for the Nintendo Switch in the Americas on September 24. The Switch version will include the "New Power Awakens" DLC.

The game launched in January 2020 in both Japan in the West. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The first DLC for Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot , "New Power Awakens - Part 1," launched in April 2020 and featured characters Beerus and Whis. In the story, after beating Whis, Goku and Vegeta will be able to use their Super Saiyan God forms. In those forms, the characters will then fight Beerus. The "Part 2" DLC launched in November 2020. The DLC features SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta, and Golden Frieza. The "Trunks: The Warrior Of Hope" DLC will launch in early summer.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2 ; the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z , taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game also includes the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama .

The game has English and Japanese audio and supports Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.

As of last December, the game has reached 7 million units shipped worldwide (including digital versions).

Sources: Nintendo Direct E3 2021 livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.