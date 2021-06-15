Game World Reincarnation ~Sex on the First Night~ Manga Gets ComicFesta TV Anime

Re:mimu's story of office lady reincarnated as a villainess in otome game

Publisher Suiseisha announced on Tuesday that Re:mimu's Tensei Shoya Kara Musabori Etchi ~Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄~ (The Prince's Favorite is the Villainess) manga has a ComicFesta Anime adaptation in the works. The broadcast launch and cast will be announced at a later date.

The story follows an office lady who is reincarnated into her favorite otome game Hoshifuru Koi no Astrolabe as the villainness Diana. Prince Sirius gets close to Diana, although he is supposed to love the game's heroine. In an effort to prevent the bad ending which leads to the world's destruction, she seduces him. However, despite her efforts, the prince ends up falling for her.

Re:mimu debuted the manga in 2020, and the Coolmic service is releasing the manga in English as Game World Reincarnation ～ Sex on the First Night ～ . Suiseisha 's Clair TL Comics imprint will ship the manga's first compiled book volume under the Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄ title in Japan on July 16.

The new anime is part of the " ComicFesta Anime " series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017. The latest anime for the ComicFesta Anime brand will be Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō 2: Koibito wa Shōbōshi (Fire From My Fingertips 2: My Lover is a Firefighter ), the second anime season based on Tanishi Kawano 's Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō ~Kyara Otoko Shōbōshi wa Massugu na Me de Watashi o Idaita~ manga. The anime will premiere on July 4 at 25:00 (effectively, July 5 at 1:00 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

Io Kajiwara 's isekai fantasy boys-love manga Reincarnated Into Demon King Evelogia's World ( Maō Evelogia ni Mi o Sasage yo ) also has a ComicFesta Anime adaptation in the works.

Source: Anime! Anime! (酒井靖菜)