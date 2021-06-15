Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project Announced With Planned Game, Anime

Sunrise revealed on Tuesday that it will launch the Gundam Breaker Battlogue project this summer, with a planned anime, game, and Gunpla merchandise. The new project will include project-original mechs.

The anime portion of the project will be a six-episode short anime series. The project will stream this fall on the Gundam YouTube channel in Japan and on Gundam.info outside of Japan. Masami Obari ( Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue , Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture ) is directing the anime and Sunrise is credited with planning and production. Mechanical designers on the project include: Kunio Okawara , Kanetake Ebikawa , Kyōtarō Andō (Studio GS), Kyoryu Kuramo, Kyoshi Takigawa , and Naohiro Washio .

The new "HG Gundam Breaker Battlogue Series" of Gunpla will allow fans to purchase and customize their own Gunpla with different head, body, arm, and leg parts. The staff also plan to sell limited edition Gunpla in the United States.

The Gundam Breaker game series allows players to take various real-life Gundam model kits and use parts from the kits to create their personalized mobile suit. Players can then take their custom mobile suit and fight other players or play cooperative scenarios.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the first game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in October 2013, followed by Gundam Breaker 2 for PS3 and PS Vita in December 2014. The Gundam Breaker 3 game shipped for the PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in March 2016, and the game received an English release in Southeast Asia in April 2016.

The New Gundam Breaker game launched worldwide in June 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and later for PC.

Source: Gundam.info