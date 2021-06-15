Nintendo Announces Metroid Dread 2D Game for Switch

1st 2D non-remake game in series in over 19 years launches on October 8

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday a new 2D game in the Metroid series titled Metroid Dread. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8. The company streamed a trailer and a development history video.

Announcement Trailer

Development History

This will be the first 2D non-remake game in the Metroid series in over 19 years since the release of Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002.

The game's story takes place after the events of Metroid Fusion, and it features Samus going to planet ZDR to take down the E.M.M.I. Robots that are hunting her down. The game will include new and returning abilities.

Retro Studios, Nintendo 's American subsidiary, is developing the Metroid Prime 4 game for the Switch. Nintendo had restarted development in 2019.

Metroid: Samus Returns , the remake of Metroid II: Return of Samus for Nintendo 3DS, launched in September 2017.