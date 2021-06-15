The official website for the anime adaptation of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga revealed the staff, cast, a new visual, and the anime's 2022 television premiere on Tuesday.

The cast are all reprising their roles from the manga's previous drama CDs, and includes:

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Talentless Nana ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Takahiro Ueno is the assistant director. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Shōnen Maid , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is in charge of series composition. Maki Fujii ( I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume in November 2020. It has inspired a novel by Kotoko Hachijō. The original manga spawned the Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters that runs in Monthly Comic Gene . That spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel.

Source: Sasaki and Miyano anime's website via @AIR_News01