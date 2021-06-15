Shin Megami Tensei V Switch Game's Trailer Reveals November 12 Launch

Game launches in Japan on November 11

Nintendo began streaming a trailer for Atlus ' Shin Megami Tensei V game during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday, and the video reveals that the game will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 12, and in Japan on November 11.

English

Japanese

Nintendo revealed in January 2017 that Atlus was developing a game for the Nintendo Switch. Atlus USA confirmed in November 2017 that the game will get a release in the West. The game is part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise 's 25th anniversary project, and it will use Unreal Engine 4.

The 25th anniversary project also includes Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux , the Nintendo 3DS remake of its Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Nintendo DS game, which shipped in Japan in October 2017. The game shipped in the West in May 2018. Atlus released the related "fake" Shin Megami Tensei: Synchronicity Prologue game as a free download for PC in October 2017.

Atlus USA released the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster game in the West on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 25. The game also got a PC release via Steam on the same day. The game launched in Japan in October 2020.