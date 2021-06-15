Tekken's Kazuya Joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Game

Presentation for Kazuya streams on June 28

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday that Kazuya from Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tekken series will join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossover fighting game as the next of six new characters in Fighters Pass Vol. 2. There will be a stream featuring Kazuya on June 28 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

ARMS character Min Min launched as the first character in Fighters Pass Vol. 2 in June 2020. Steve and Alex from Minecraft joined the game in October 202. Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII joined in December 2020. Pyra and Mythra, the heroines of the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 role-playing game, joined the game in March.

Joker, the protagonist character from Persona 5 , joined the game as the first Fighters Pass character in April 2019. Hero, a representation of the main characters from the Dragon Quest series, joined the game as the second character in July 2019. The title characters from Rare's Banjo-Kazooie game series joined the game as the third characters last September. Fatal Fury The King of Fighters character Terry Bogard joined the game as the fourth character in November 2019, and the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game's protagonist Byleth joined the roster in January 2020.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shipped for the Nintendo Switch in December 2018. The game includes all previous playable characters and supports eight-player battles. New characters include Animal Crossing: New Leaf's Isabelle, Metroid's Ridley, Castlevania 's Simon, Donkey Kong's King K. Rool, and Pokémon 's Incineroar.

Several other characters joined the game as "Echo Fighters" for other characters. Echo Fighters include Street Fighter's Ken (for Ryu), Castlevania 's Richter (for Simon), Fire Emblem's Chrom (for Ike), Metroid's Dark Samus (for Samus), Daisy (for Peach), Lucina (for Marth), and Dark Pit (for Pit). Echo Fighters have moves and properties that closely match another character's.

Sources: Nintendo Direct E3 2021 livestream, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.