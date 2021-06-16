GKIDS Screens 4 Studio Ghibli Films in U.S. in October-December

GKIDS announced on Tuesday that it and Fathom Events will screen four Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki films in the United States during its Ghibli Fest 2021 event from October through December.

Spirited Away will screen in theaters on October 3, 4, and 6. Howl's Moving Castle will screen on October 24, 25, and 28. Castle in the Sky will screen on November 14, 15, and 18. My Neighbor Totoro will screen on December 5, 6, and 9. All screenings will have both subtitled and English dubbed versions. The screenings will also include bonus content.

Tickets go on sale on July 16.