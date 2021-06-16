TV Tokyo Produces KICK&SLIDE Kids Anime Inspired by Sandaime J Soul Brothers Group

Anime premieres on Oha-Suta children's television program on July 7

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that it is producing a new kids anime titled KICK&SLIDE that will premiere within the Oha-Suta children's television program on July 7. The anime will show super-deformed ( SD ) and stylized characters based on the Sandaime J Soul Brothers from Exile Tribe vocal and dance group's members. The anime is the "first part" of talent agency LDH's larger "KIDS B HAPPY" project.

The cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Kick, Hiroki Yasumoto as Firere, Tomoko Kaneda as Pipipo, Hiroshi Kamiya as Vampa, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Fenitan, Misato Fukuen as Beabea, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Robobo.

Takashi Otsuka ( One Piece Stampede , Smile Precure! ) is directing the anime, and is also writing and supervising the scripts. Naomi Iwata designed the characters. The anime is set in Nakame Town, with the characters solving various incidents through song and dance.

Source: Comic Natalie