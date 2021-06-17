Funimation Streams Demon Slayer Anime Film on June 22

Anime film streams subbed/dubbed exclusively in U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime exclusively on June 22 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub .

Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, it dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film had ranked in the top three spots weekly in Japan since then, until its 22nd weekend.

The film sold a total of 28,966,806 tickets for 40,016,942,050 yen (about US$367.6 million) in Japan as of May 23 — and became the first film ever to pass the 40 billion yen milestone. It has since earned 40,096,913,600 yen (about US$366.53 million) in Japan as of June 6. It is still playing in some Japanese theaters.

In 45 countries and territories worldwide, Mugen Train sold a total of 41.35 million tickets to earn the equivalent of 51.7 billion yen (about US$475 million) as of May 23. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago.

The film is now the #2 highest-earning anime film ever at the U.S. box office.

Mugen Train has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will release the film digitally on June 22.

Sources: Press release, Funimation