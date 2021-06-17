Gundam: Hathaway Film Sells Over 53,000 Blu-ray Discs Just in Theaters

Theaters began selling Blu-rays on film's June 11 opening

The Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film has sold more than 53,000 Blu-ray Discs just in theaters since it opened on Friday, June 11. Theaters sold 34,222 copies of the limited edition, and 19,452 copies of the standard edition. These in-theater sales figures are already higher than those for 2018's Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin VI - Rise of the Red Comet (6,772) and 2014's Mobile Suit Gundam UC episode 7 Over the Rainbow (19,998).

215 theaters began selling the two Blu-ray Disc editions on the same day that they began playing the film. 93 "leading" theaters reported their five-day sales figures from Friday to Tuesday, while another 122 theaters reported their three-day sales figures from Friday to Sunday. Regular retail stores will begin selling the film's Blu-ray Discs later.

The film sold 259,074 tickets and earned 523,943,800 yen (about US$4.77 million) in its first three days at the box office. It ranked at #3 (in terms of tickets sold) in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on Friday, June 11, after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again last month due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan. The current state of emergency is scheduled to last until June 20.

The film opened in 215 theaters, a franchise -record high. Some theaters are screening the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema. Dolby Cinemas are also screening the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film.

Netflix U.S. will exclusively stream the film starting on July 1.