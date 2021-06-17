Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Anime's Cast Reprises Roles in Stage Play

Anime's main cast returns in stage play running October-November

The staff for the stage play of Bushiroad 's original television anime project Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood revealed the stage play's cast members on Wednesday.

The main cast from the anime are reprising their roles from the stage play:

Suzuko Mimori (top row left in image above) as Sawa Yukimura

(top row left in image above) as Sawa Yukimura Shouta Aoi (top row right) as Makoto Tsukishiro

(top row right) as Makoto Tsukishiro Raychell (bottom row left) as Elena Hanakaze

(bottom row left) as Elena Hanakaze Ayasa Itō (bottom row center) as Asahi Nakamura

(bottom row center) as Asahi Nakamura Chikahiro Kobayashi (bottom row right) as Jin Kuzuhara

In addition, former Takarazuka Revue Cosmos Troupe top star Kaname Ōki (left in image below) and Bushiroad stage and voice actress Maho Tomita (right) will star in as-yet unrevealed roles in the stage play.

The stage play will run from October 28 to November 7 at the Meijiza theater. Jun Yoriko is directing the play.

The anime is set in an alternate history Japan in 1931, with the Tokugawa shogunate never abolished and the Meiji emperor never restored to power. The anime will follow the activities of "Nue," an organization of shogunate executioners who enforce government rule.

Susumu Kudo ( K , Coppelion ) is directing the anime at Bakken Record ( Pandora to Akubi ), and Rika Nezu ( Saint Young Men 2013 film, live-action Kimi ni Todoke ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Kunihiko Okada . Kano Komiyama is designing the characters, and Jun Yamaguchi is credited for production design.

Yukari Yasuda is the art director, and Misako Akama is the color key artist. Masaki Sakamoto is editing. Michiru is composing the music, and Yuichi Imaizumi is directing the sound at Sonilude .

The series premiered on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie