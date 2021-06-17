Uncle From Another World Isekai Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

publishes Hotondoshindeiru's manga about man who wakes up after 17 years in isekai adventure

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Hotondoshindeiru's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga is inspiring a television anime.

In Kadokawa 's video below, a mock documentary-style interviewer asks a random man his opinion on isekai stories and the Uncle From Another World manga specifically, before saying that the manga will get an anime adaptation. However, the man is convinced the announcement is "fake news."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

​Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Hotondoshindeiru launched the manga in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018, and Kadokawa will publish the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 23. The series has 1.5 million copies in circulation. Yen Press published the manga's first volume on June 8.

Source: Uncle From Another World anime's website