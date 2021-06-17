Final episode of sequel anime airs on June 24

The official website for the Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel project announced on Thursday that the anime's 12th and final episode will broadcast for 27 minutes without commercials on June 24. Director Munehisa Sakai and MAPPA producer Manabu Otsuka stated that there was so much content for the final episode that would not fit in a standard episode's length (of about 20 minutes). Character designer Kasumi Fukagawa drew a commemorative illustration.

The anime will also get a special featuring Mamoru Miyano , who plays the idol group manager Kotaro Tatsumi, and the cast members of in-anime idol group Franchouchou. The special will air before the final episode on the same day.

Zombie Land Saga Revenge premiered in Japan on April 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the sequel as it airs in Japan.

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo last September with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March 2020 in Tokyo with seven performances.

The anime inspired its first side story manga titled Zombie Land Saga Gaiden: The First Zombie by character deisgner Kasumi Fukagawa . The manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on May 19.

Sources: Zombie Land Sage Revenge anime's website, Comic Natalie