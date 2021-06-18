Final Evangelion Film Sells Over 6 Million Tickets

Updated '3.0+1.01' version sells over 9 times more tickets than on previous week

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, sold over 6 million tickets in the 101 days since it opened on March 8. It has now earned 9.16 billion yen (US$83.2 million)

Despite being on the weekdays, the film sold 987.5% more tickets for 964.4% more yen from Monday to Thursday than it did during the same days in the previous week. The film topped 9 billion yen (about US$80 million) as of Monday, its 99th day at the box office.

The film had sold 169,296 tickets for 265,876,900 yen (about US$2.42 million) this past weekend for a new total of 5,867,510 tickets for 8,965,306,780 yen (about US$81.7 million). This past weekend's box office was 939.5% that of the weekend before (by the number of tickets sold), and 960.5% (by total yen earned). The film ranked #1 by tickets sold this past weekend. ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ranked #1 by total yen earned this past weekend.)

The film's new Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 version began playing on Saturday for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story.

Participating theaters nationwide also began handing out one million copies of a 36-page EVA-EXTRA-EXTRA pamphlet on Saturday, while supplies last. The pamphlet features a new cover illustration (see below for minor spoilers) by animator Atsushi Nishigori and a manga (see above) by the staff about a previously untold account leading up to the third film. Six theaters in Japan began running Dolby Cinema screenings on Saturday.

The film opened in Japan on March 8. The film ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 2,194,533 tickets for 3,338,422,400 yen (about US$30.6 million) in its first seven days in 466 theaters in Japan. The film sold 33.6% more tickets for 45.1% more yen than the previous Evangelion film during their respective first seven days. The film earned the equivalent of US$3.4 million in 38 IMAX theaters during its first seven days— the second-highest opening week for IMAX screenings of a domestic title in Japan, behind only last year's Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train . Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 also played in 82 theaters equipped for 4D screenings.

In its third week, the film surpassed the domestic earnings of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , which earned a total of 5.3 billion yen. The new film is now the highest-earning film in the series domestically and internationally. The film has so far earned a cumulative total of 8,605,093,500 yen (about US$78.65million), as of May 30.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures. The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

Sources: Cinema Today, Oricon, Mantan Web