Ouran High School Host Club Manga Gets Its 1st Stage Musical

Musical opens in Tokyo, Osaka in 2022

A new website opened on Friday, revealing that Bisco Hatori 's Ouran High School Host Club manga is inspiring its first stage musical adaptation that will open in Tokyo and Osaka in 2022. The official website and Twitter account unveiled the cast, staff, visuals, and promotional video.

The cast includes:

Junya Komatsu as Tamaki Suou

Masamichi Satonaka as Kyoya Ootori

Yū Futaba as Hikaru Hitachiin

Kaname Futaba as Kaoru Hitachiin

Eito Konishi as Mitsukuni Haninozuka

Shō Katō as Takashi Morinozuka

Chobi Natsuki is directing the musical. Muck Akazawa is writing the script. Yu (vague) is in charge of the music.

The manga launched in LaLa in August 2003. Viz Media published the manga, which inspired a 2006 television anime.