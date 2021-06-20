A Devil and Her Love Song Encore Manga Ends in July

Short serialization debuted on April 20 to commemorate main manga's live-action adaptation

This year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine revealed on Friday that Akuma to Love Song Encore , the new short serialization for Miyoshi Tomori 's A Devil and Her Love Song ( Akuma to Love Song ) manga, will end in the magazine's 15th issue on July 5.

The short serialization debuted in the magazine's combined 10th and 11th issue on April 20. The manga commemorates the live-action series adaptation of the main manga.

The live-action series debuted on Hulu on Saturday with all eight episodes. Nana Asakawa plays Maria Kawai, while Hiroki Iijima plays Shin Meguro. Other cast members include Sō Okuno as Yūsuke Kanda, Karin Ono as Ayu Nakamura, Suzu Yamanouchi as Tomoyo Kōsaka, and Shiori Yoshida as Hana Ibuki. The show has also cast Keisuke Horibe in an unnamed role.

Yokoo Hatsuki directed the series, with scripts by Erika Yoshida , Satoko Ogasaki, and Naomi Hiruta. Sōichi Ueda composed the music. The series is the second part of " Margaret Love Stories," a collaboration between Shueisha 's Margaret magazine and Hulu to adapt three manga that ran in the magazine into live-action series.

Viz Media published all 13 volumes of Tomori's A Devil and Her Love Song manga, and it describes the story:

Meet Maria Kawai - she's gorgeous and whip-smart, a girl who seems to have it all. But when she unleashes her sharp tongue, it's no wonder some consider her to be the very devil! Maria's difficult ways even get her kicked out of an elite school, but this particular fall may actually turn out to be her saving grace... Maria's frank nature gains her more enemies at her new school, but her angelic singing voice inadvertently catches the attention of Yusuke Kanda and Shin Meguro. Can these boys mend her hardened heart, or will they just end up getting scorched?

Tomori serialized the manga from 2006 to 2011. Viz Media released the 13th and final volume in English in 2013.