Chihayafuru Manga Listed as Heading Toward Climax in 47th Volume

47th volume ships on August 12

Amazon is listing the upcoming 47th compiled book volume of Yuki Suetsugu 's Chihayafuru manga as heading toward the story's climax. The volume ships on August 12.

Suetsugu last gave a speculative date on the manga's ending as "at least not until October 2019," which is when the third television anime season of the manga premiered, but the manga continued past the third season's airing.

Suetsugu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be-Love magazine in December 2007. Kodansha published the 46th volume on March 12. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

The first 25-episode television anime season ran from October 2011 to March 2012. The second season, Chihayafuru 2 , premiered in January 2013 and also ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons in several countries as they aired in Japan. The third season premiered in October 2019.

Suetsugu's manga has also inspired three live-action films. The first film, Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku (Chihayafuru: Upper Phrase), opened in Japan in March 2016. The second film, Chihayafuru: Shimo no Ku (Chihayafuru: Lower Phrase), opened in Japan in April 2016. The third film, Chihayafuru : Musubi , opened in Japan in March 2018. A five-episode live-action tie-in series, titled Chihayafuru -Tsunagu- , premiered on Hulu Japan in February 2018.

