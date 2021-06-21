Godzilla vs. Kong Film Earns US$100 Million at U.S. Box Office

Film is 2nd movie to exceed this amount during COVID-19 situation

Deadline and Variety reported on Sunday that the Godzilla vs. Kong film has earned over US$100 million at the U.S. box office. This is the second movie to exceed this amount during the time of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, and it did so within 12 weeks. The first movie to achieve this during the pandemic was the A Quiet Place Part II film, which reached the same amount in 15 days.

The film earned about US$250,000 this past weekend at the U.S. box office.

Box Office Mojo had reported earlier on June 8 that Godzilla vs. Kong had earned an estimated US$99,118,668.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film had earned over US$400 million worldwide as of late April. The film earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S. The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened in the United States on March 31. The film was slated to open on May 14 in Japan, but is now delayed to July 2.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) makes his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the film. The confirmed cast also includes Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), and Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ). The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ) and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ) are part of the cast.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) directed the film.

Sources: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro), Variety (Rebecca Rubin)