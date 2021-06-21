Maru Asakura Ends Seifuku Shōjo Miseifuku Manga

Manga about 2 childhood friends launched in 2016

The August issue of Shonengahosha 's Monthly Young King Ours GH magazine published the final chapter of Maru Asakura 's Seifuku Shōjo Miseifuku (The Unbeaten School Uniform Girl) manga on June 16.

The manga centers on Kou, a boy who is very close to his childhood friend and neighbor Mana. Mana has grown up to have a well developed body, which attracts the attention of guys. Despite this, Kou denies being jealous, saying he doesn't really like Mana romantically, but he begins to have doubts.

Asakura launched the manga in Monthly Young King Ours GH in September 2016. Shonengahosha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in October 2020.

Asakura drew the art for the Double-J manga, which Eiji Nonaka wrote. The manga inspired a television anime in 2011. Asakura also drew a manga adaptation of Shirow Shiratori 's No-Rin novels.