Shaman King's New Spinoff Manga Adapts Spinoff Novel About Faust VIII, Eliza

Aya Tanaka draws manga launching on July 3

The July issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on June 17 that Kakeru Kobashiri 's Shaman King Faust8: Eien no Eliza (Eliza the Eternal) spinoff novel of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga will have a manga adaptation. Aya Tanaka will draw the manga, which will launch on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on July 3.

The spinoff novel shipped in November 2018, and explores the relationship between Johann Faust VIII and his wife Eliza, how they met, and the moment of tragedy that took Eliza's life and led her to be Faust VIII's guardian ghost.

Kobashiri's Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho ( Grimoire of Zero ) light novels ran for 11 volumes from 2014 to 2017. The series inspired a manga adaptation by Takashi Iwasaki , a separate Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho nano! manga by Yasuoka , and a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2017. Amazon's Anime Strike service streamed the series as it aired. Kobashiri's The Dawn of the Witch ( Mahōtsukai Reimeiki ) novel series is also inspiring a television anime adaptation.

The new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga premiered on April 1. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide on August 9.

Comixology Originals and Kodansha USA Publishing are publishing all of Takei's Shaman King manga series digitally in English. Volumes 33, 34, and 35 are appearing for the first time in English along with the first 32 volumes on Amazon's Kindle Store and Comixology 's store, as well as the Amazon Prime , Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Unlimited subscription services. The new release of the manga series features new cover art by Takei. Kodansha Comics is also publishing the Shaman King: Zero , Shaman King Flowers , Shaman King: Super Star , and Shaman King: Red Crimson spinoff manga. The Shaman King manga was scheduled to launch digitally last July, with the spinoffs slated to launch last August, but Kodansha Comics delayed the releases until October 2020.

Kodansha USA Publishing and Comixology Originals describe the series:

In the world of Shaman King , shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media published 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Japanese publisher Kodansha is now listed as the trademark owner for Shaman King in Japan, Europe, and the United States. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.