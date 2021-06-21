Yōkoso Aoki Hagane e! Tribute Manga Ends

The August issue of Shonengahosha 's Monthly Young King Ours GH magazine published the final chapter of Kazutora Tsunashi's Yōkoso Aoki Hagane e! ( Welcome to Blue Steel! ) "tribute manga" to Ark Performance 's Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga on June 16.

Tsunashi launched the manga in Monthly Young King Ours GH in November 2017 in the same issue as Sakura Ikeda 's similar Arpeggio of Blue Steel tribute manga Sea Glass . The manga is a four-panel comedy spinoff.

Shonengahosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2019.

Ikeda ended Sea Glass in Monthly Young King Ours GH in November 2018. Sayaka Itsuki ended another tribute manga titled Mental Model Research in January 2020. A new tribute manga by Takahiro Shinoda titled Kissa Arpeggio (Cafe Arpeggio) launched in Monthly Young King Ours GH in February 2020.

Ark Performance launched the original Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2009. Shonengahosha released the manga's 19th compiled book volume on June 1. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and shipped the 18th volume on June 8.

The original manga inspired a 2013 television anime, a 2015 compilation film of the television anime, and a brand-new 2015 anime film.