Yūshi Kawata, Yukito Manga Duo Ends Tamiko to Visual-kei to Manga

Manga creator duo Yūshi Kawata and Yukito published the 41st and final chapter of their Tamiko to Visual-kei to (Tamiko and the Visual-kei Man and...) manga on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website last Friday.

The manga's story begins when a downcast adolescent girl murmurs to herself that "it would be better if I just disappeared." When she does so, a man in visual-kei aesthetics appears before her.

Kawata and Yukito launched the manga in Tonari no Young Jump in December 2019. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2020.

The pair recently ended their Super no Oniisan (Older Brother of the Supermarket) manga last November, and launched two new manga for CAPCOM 's Mega Man ( Rockman ) franchise in April. The writer/artist duo are the creators of the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Legend of the Piko-Piko Middle School Students manga, which ended in August 2018 with five volumes. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in English.

Kawata also writes the Hokuto no Ken: Ichigo Aji comedy manga spinoff of the Fist of the North Star manga. The manga inspired an anime as part of the DD Hokuto no Ken 2 Ichigo Aji+ ( DD Fist of the North Star II + Fist of the North Star: Strawberry Flavor ) television anime program in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Tonari no Young Jump