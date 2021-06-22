Crunchyroll to Stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2, I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2, Girlfriend, Girlfriend, Peach Boy Riverside, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2, I'm Standing on a Million Lives season 2, SD Gundam World Heroes , The aquatope on white sand ( Shiroi Suna no Aquatope ), The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace ( Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi ), Girlfriend, Girlfriend , and Peach Boy Riverside anime for the summer 2021 season.

Crunchyroll will be adding the following titles from Sunrise to its catalog in Latin America. Each series will stream with Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.

The company will also stream the following anime for the summer season, including new and continuing simulcasts.

