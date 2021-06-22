News
Crunchyroll to Stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2, I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2, Girlfriend, Girlfriend, Peach Boy Riverside, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2, I'm Standing on a Million Lives season 2, SD Gundam World Heroes, The aquatope on white sand (Shiroi Suna no Aquatope), The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace (Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi), Girlfriend, Girlfriend, and Peach Boy Riverside anime for the summer 2021 season.
Crunchyroll will be adding the following titles from Sunrise to its catalog in Latin America. Each series will stream with Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.
- Cowboy Bebop
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled
The company will also stream the following anime for the summer season, including new and continuing simulcasts.
- Fena: Pirate Princess
- Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S
- To Your Eternity
- Tokyo Revengers
- IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Case Closed
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
- Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House
- My Hero Academia (season 5)
- Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure
- One Piece
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! (season 2)
Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history