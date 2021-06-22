Kageki Shojo!! Anime's 6th Character Video Highlights Sawada Twins

The official website for the television anime of Kumiko Saiki 's Kageki Shoujo!! manga began streaming its sixth character promotional video on Tuesday. The video highlights the characters Chika Sawada, voiced by Risae Matsuda , and Chiaki Sawada, voiced by Satsumi Matsuda . The Matsuda sisters are real-life twins who also play the twin Sawada sisters in the anime.

Chika actually passed the academy's entrance exam last year, but Chiaki failed the exam last year. So, Chika waited one year to retake the exam and enroll at the same time with her sister.

The publisher Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

Like the Takarazuka Revue, the young women who go to the arts academy Kouka Kageki High School play all the parts of musical theater, be they female or male. Narada Ai is a jaded former idol performing female roles—her roommate, playing male roles, is bright-eyed country girl Watanabe Sarasa. From the school to the stage to the rest of their lives, there is no challenge these young women can't face with their passion for performance.

The anime stars (not all character names are official romanizations):

The three-member band saji is performing the opening theme song "Hoshi no Orchestra" (Starry Orchestra).

Although the anime's title is Kageki Shōjo!! , its story will come from Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero .

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Yona of the Dawn , Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Tadashi Morishita ( Yona of the Dawn ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Gleipnir , Haikyu!! , Madoka Magica ) is designing the characters. Tsuneyoshi Saito ( Fafner , PriPara ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere on July 3 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , and HTB .

Saiki serialized the original manga under the title Kageki Shoujo! (with one exclamation mark) in Shueisha 's Jump Kai magazine from 2012 to 2014, and ended the original serialization after the magazine ceased publication in October 2014.

Saiki then launched the ongoing sequel manga under the title Kageki Shoujo!! (with two exclamation marks) in Melody in 2015. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards last year.

Shueisha published the original manga in two volumes, but re-released the series in one compiled volume in March 2019 with the title Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero . This is the volume that Seven Seas Entertainment released in English under the title Kageki Shoujo!! The Curtain Rises .