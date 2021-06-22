Monogatari Series' Shinomonogatari Novels Ship on August 19

2 novels ship simultaneously, conclude "Monster Season" arc that began in 2017

Author NisiOisin 's official Twitter account revealed the next book in his Monogatari Series of novels on Monday. The next story is titled Shinomonogatari (Death Story), and will ship in two volumes simultaneously on August 19. Both novels will conclude the "Monster Season" part of the story that shows protagonist Koyomi Araragi in college.

The "Monster Season" story arc began in 2017 with the Shinobumonogatari novel. The fourth novel in the arc, Ōgimonogatari , shipped last October. Shinomonogatari will be the arc's fifth and sixth novels.

Vertical published the earlier Kizumonogatari novel in December 2015, and began publishing the original Monogatari Series novels beginning December 2016 with the Bakemonogatari novels. The Kizumonogatari novel inspired an anime film trilogy.

Aniplex of America is releasing the anime adaptations of the Monogatari Series in North America. The most recent anime adaptation is Zoku Owarimonogatari , which adapts the novel of the same name. That anime debuted in 2019.