Pui Pui Molcar Compilation Film's Trailer Posted

MX4D compilation film opens on July 22 in 2-week limited engagement

The official YouTube channel for Shinei Animation 's Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series began streaming a trailer for Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, on Tuesday. The film takes all 12 episodes and compiles them into an MX4D theatrical film that will open in Japan on July 22 in a two-week limited engagement. The film will also screen in 3D.

The stop-motion series premiered on January 5 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March.

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

This series marked Tomoki Misato 's directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato also wrote the script, and he worked on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Katsura Satō. The series' animators included Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Katsura Satō, and Makoto Takano . The artists included Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Katsura Satō, Harune Satō , and Michiko Kaihatsu . Shota Kowatsu composed the music.

Shinei Animation produces Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon , among other titles.

Wit Studio established a stop-motion studio with Misato in December 2020.