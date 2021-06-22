Sentai Filmworks Licenses Magical Girl Site Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the television anime of Kentarō Satō 's Magical Girl Site ( Mahō Shōjo Site ) manga, and will release the anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal both digitally and on home video.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

Aya Asagiri's life could not get any worse. Relentlessly bullied by peers and family, she spirals into darkness and despair. Nearing rock bottom, she receives a mysterious invitation from Magical Girl Site , a website promising to grant her lifechanging magical powers. At first, Aya dismisses the lure as just another cold-hearted prank, but a fateful choice makes clear that dark abilities now grow within her. As she discovers dangerous new powers, Aya learns she isn't alone in her situation. Banding together with other “magical girls,” Aya must expose the Magical Girl Site and its true intention.

The anime premiered in April 2018, and streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video both within and outside Japan.

Tadahito Matsubayashi ( Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto ) directed the anime at production doA , and Takayo Ikami ( Yuri Kuma Arashi , Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- ) was in charge of the series scripts. Sakae Shibuya ( A Centaur's Life , Kimi ni Todoke 2nd Season ) designed the characters, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Outbreak Company ) composed the music. The idol unit i☆Ris ( PriPara , Twin Star Exorcists , Mushibugyō ) performed the anime's opening theme song "Changing point" (Akaneya and Serizawa are also members of i☆Ris ). Haruka Yamazaki performed the ending theme song.

Source: Sentai Filmworks