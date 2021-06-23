3rd Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Film Returns to U.S. Theaters on July 18, 20

Film opened in U.S. last November

Aniplex of America announced on Tuesday that Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy, will screen in theaters in United States once more on July 18 and 20.

The third film opened in Japan in August 2020. The movie debuted at #1 during its opening weekend, selling 270,000 tickets for 474,890,600 yen (about US$4.48 million). Aniplex of America opened the film in the United States on November 18, and the film earned an estimated US$200,000 over the November 20-22 weekend. It ranked at #10 in the United States in its opening weekend.

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.